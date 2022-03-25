Gold trading at Rs 52,310 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 68,500/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Friday went up by Rs 640 to Rs 52,310, while the price of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 900 to Rs 68,500.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,950 after an increase of Rs 600.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 52,310 while the 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 47,950.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai i.e. Rs 52,310, while the price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 47,950.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold on Friday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,700, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,310.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Friday is Rs 68,500, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai stood at Rs 72,800.