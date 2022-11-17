Gold trading at Rs 52,370 per 10 grams, silver at Rs 62,000 per kg

rose during early trade Thursday, with ten grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 48,000 after rising by Rs 200 from yesterday's closing price, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices fell by Rs 700 during the trade to sell at Rs 62,000 per kg.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,360 after rising by Rs 210 from yesterday's closing price.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 48,150, Rs 48,050, and Rs 49,700, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 48,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai was Rs 52,510, Rs 52,410 and Rs 54,210, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 52,360.

US hovered near their three-month peak on Wednesday, weighed by a slightly stronger dollar while benchmark yields were lower, as the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

Spot gold edged 0.3% lower to $1,773.13 per ounce by 2:08 pm ET (1908 GMT), while US gold futures settled down around 0.1% to $1,775.8.

Silver fell 0.6% to $21.41 per ounce, platinum was down 1.2% to $1,002.47 and palladium slipped 1.1% to $2,075.55.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was Rs 62,000.

The price of 1kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai was Rs 68,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)