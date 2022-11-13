Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg

rose during Sunday's early trade by Rs 60 with ten grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 48,260, as compared to yesterday's close price, according to the GoodReturns website. remained unchanged during the trade with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 61,700.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,640, after surging by Rs 60, as compared to yesterday's closing price.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chennai was Rs 48,360 and Rs 48,930, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Bengaluru was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the yellow metal was trading at Rs 48,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Chennai was Rs 52,760 and Rs 53,380, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Bengaluru was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the precious metal was trading at Rs 52,640.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was Rs 61,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai was Rs 67,500.

differ from one state to another based on factors such as making charges, demand, interest rates, taxes, etc.