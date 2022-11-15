JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,360, Rs 48,290, and Rs 49,010, respectively.

New Delhi 

Gold prices remained unchanged during Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 48,260, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 61,700.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,640.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 48,360, Rs 48,290, and Rs 49,010, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 48,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 52,760, Rs 52,670, and Rs 53,470, respectively.

US Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday, as a top US central bank official's comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while an uptick in the dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was flat at $1,771.00 per ounce, as of 0228 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 17 on Monday.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,019.50, while palladium was steady at $2,025.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,640.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata, at Rs 61,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad is Rs 67,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:28 IST

