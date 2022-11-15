Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg

remained unchanged during Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 48,260, according to the GoodReturns website. also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 61,700.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,640.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 48,360, Rs 48,290, and Rs 49,010, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 48,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 52,760, Rs 52,670, and Rs 53,470, respectively.

US Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday, as a top US central bank official's comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while an uptick in the dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was flat at $1,771.00 per ounce, as of 0228 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 17 on Monday.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,019.50, while palladium was steady at $2,025.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,640.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata, at Rs 61,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad is Rs 67,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)