Gold trading at Rs 52,810 per 10 gm; silver selling at Rs 74,700 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 10 on Monday to Rs 52,810, while silver increased by Rs 4,400 per kg to Rs 74,700.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,410 on Monday.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,810. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,410.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 53,400 in Chennai on Monday, while 22-carat is selling at Rs 48,950. In Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,810, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,410.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 74,700. While in Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of the precious metal is selling at Rs 70,300 on Monday. While in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 74,700 per kg.