Business Standard

Gold trading at Rs 52,970 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,800 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,700, Rs 48,600, and Rs 49,250, respectively

Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold, Precious metal
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices remained unchanged during Saturday's early trade with ten grams of 22 carat gold trading at Rs 48,550, according to GoodReturns website. Silver prices, however, fell Rs 200 during The price of early trade with 1 kg of silver trading at Rs 61,800.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 52,970.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,700, Rs 48,600, and Rs 49,250, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 48,550.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,120, Rs 53,020, Rs 53,730, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,970.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkta is Rs 61,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 67,500.

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 12:48 IST

