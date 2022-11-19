Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,090 per kg

declined during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of 22 carat gold trading at Rs 48,600 after falling by Rs 150 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website. also fell by Rs 300 from yesterday's close to Rs 60,090.

Ten grams of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 53,020 after a decline of Rs 160 from yesterday's close.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,800, Rs 48,650, and Rs 49,500, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 48,600.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,170, Rs 53,070, and Rs 54,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,020.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 60,900.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 67,500.