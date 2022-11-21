JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,600 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 48,800, Rs 48,650, and Rs 49,250, respectively

Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade with ten grams of 22 carat gold trading at Rs 48,600, according to GoodReturns website. Silver prices, however, dropped by Rs 400 from yesterday's closing price with 1kg of silver selling at Rs 60,600.

Ten grams of 24 carat gold was trading at Rs 53,020.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 48,800, Rs 48,650, and Rs 49,250, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 48,600.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 53,170, Rs 53,070, and Rs 53,730, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 53,020.


US gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,746.65 per ounce by 0416 GMT. US gold futures shed 0.4% to $1,747.90.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.79 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $976.63.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was Rs 60,600.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad was Rs 67,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 10:44 IST

