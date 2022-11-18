JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 53,190 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,200 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,910, Rs 48,810, and Rs 49,510, respectively.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices surged during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of 22 carat gold trading at Rs 48,760 after rising by Rs 10 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices fell by Rs 800 during Friday's early trade to Rs 61,200. Ten grams of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 53,190 after rising by Rs 10 from yesterday's close. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 48,910, Rs 48,810, and Rs 49,510, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 48,760. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,360, Rs 53,240, and Rs 54,010, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,190. US Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from US central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,763.17 per ounce by 0303 GMT, en route to a weekly decline of about 0.4%. Spot silver rose 0.8% to $21.11 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $984.50, and palladium climbed 0.7% to $2,020.21. The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 61,200.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru and Hyderabad is Rs 67,200. (With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 09:51 IST

