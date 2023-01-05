Gold trading at Rs 55,750 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 72,000 per kg

The price of surged by Rs 170, from yesterday's close, during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat trading at Rs 55,750, according to the GoodReturns website.

On the other hand, prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,000. The price of ten grams of 22-carat rose by Rs 150 to Rs 51,100. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,100. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 51,250, Rs 52,380, and Rs 51,150, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,750.

US ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,856.11 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. US gold futures also edged 0.1 per cent higher at $1,861.20.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 55,900, Rs 57,140, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

Spot was flat at $23.74, while platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,080.88 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,793.38.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 72,000.The price of 1 kg of silver in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 75,500.(With inputs from Reuters)