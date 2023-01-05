JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 55,750 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 72,000 per kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 55,900, Rs 57,140, and Rs 55,800, respectively

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg
The price of gold surged by Rs 170, from yesterday's close, during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,750, according to the GoodReturns website.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,000. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 150 to Rs 51,100. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,100. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 51,250, Rs 52,380, and Rs 51,150, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,750.

US gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,856.11 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. US gold futures also edged 0.1 per cent higher at $1,861.20.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 55,900, Rs 57,140, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

Spot silver was flat at $23.74, while platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,080.88 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,793.38.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 72,000. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 75,500. (With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 09:53 IST

