JUST IN
Tech check: Gold to see fresh rally only above Rs 54,400, Silver Rs 68,600
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,220
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,530
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,880
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Gold prices fall, silver rises in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Gold futures likely to re-test Rs 55,550; Silver on course to Rs 71,350
Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440
All that glitters: Gold prices ahead of Sensex on YTD, five-year basis
Gold prices remain unchanged; silver rates rise by Rs 700 in early trade
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Tech check: Gold to see fresh rally only above Rs 54,400, Silver Rs 68,600
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold unchanged, silver jumps Rs 300; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,490

Ten gram of 22- carat gold is selling at Rs 49,950 after the prices remain unchanged from the previous day

Topics
Gold Prices | gold silver prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels

Gold prices remain unchanged in early trade on Monday with ten grams of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,490. Silver prices, on the other hand, witnessed a jump of Rs 300 and is selling at Rs 69,300 per kg.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49, 950 after the prices remain unchanged from previous day, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,490 and Rs 49,950 respectively.

In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently selling at Rs 54,640 and Rs 50,100 respectively. In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,160 and Rs 50,560 respectively.

In international markets, gold prices ticked higher today as a tepid dollar made bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, although the prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next year kept gains in check. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,794.60 per ounce, as of 0226 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent at $1,804.00.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but rising interest rates tend to dent bullion's appeal as the metal pays no interest.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 69,300, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 73,000 in Chennai.

Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $23.29.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 09:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.