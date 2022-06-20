Gold unchanged today, trading at Rs Rs 51,980; silver down by Rs 100

in Monday's early trade remained unchanged from the previous day's price as 10 gram of yellow metal (24-carat) is trading at Rs 51,980. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,650.

Silver, on the other hand, witnessed a drop of Rs 100 in Monday's early trade, as the precious metal trading at Rs 60,900 per kg.

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore is Rs 52,010. Whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,680 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,090 and Rs 47,750 respectively.

Silver is trading at Rs 60,900 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, one kg of silver is currently selling at Rs 66,300.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,836.67 per ounce, as of 0203 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,840.00. Meanwhile, spot silver fell 0.7% to $21.49 per ounce.

The yellow metal wrapped up the previous week lower as a stronger US dollar and interest rate hikes by major central banks dented the appeal of bullion that yields no interest.

However, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 1.1% to 1,075.54 tonnes on Friday from 1,063.94 tonnes on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)