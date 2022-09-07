Gold up by Rs 160; silver rises Rs 680/kg today, trading at Rs 53,900

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Highlights: Sams, Tilak Varma take Mumbai past Chennai
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Highlights: Conway-Moeen deflate Delhi, Chennai win big
-
Gold and silver rates rose in Wednesday's early trade with 10 gram of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,160 after an increase of Rs 160. The rate of silver went up by Rs 680 per kg to trade at Rs 53,900.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,900 today after a hike of Rs 150.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,160 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,900 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,320 and Rs 47,050 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,820 and Rs 47,500, respectively.
Gold prices on Tuesday slipped from a one-week high hit earlier in the session as the dollar and Treasury yields climbed amid expectations for aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $1,699.70 per ounce by 3:02 p.m. ET (1902 GMT), after hitting its highest since August 30 at $1,726.49 in the Asia trading session. The US gold futures settled down 0.6 per cent at $1,712.9.
Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and boost the dollar.
One kg of silver was trading at Rs 53,900 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, silver is selling at Rs 59,000 per kg.
Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $17.95 per ounce.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU