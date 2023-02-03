Gold up by Rs 650 in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 58,470

Gold prices rose Rs 650 on Friday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 58,470. rose Rs 1,400 from yesterday's close to Rs 74,700 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 600 from yesterday's close to Rs 53,600 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 58,470 and Rs 53,600 respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 58,610 and Rs 53,750, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,050 and Rs 55,050, respectively.

US gold prices slipped nearly 2 per cent on Thursday as the dollar rebounded and some investors locked in profits after bullion scaled a nine-month peak on dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold dipped 1.8 per cent to $1,915.79 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), having hit its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session.

US gold futures settled down 0.6 per cent at $1,930.8.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 74,700, while in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 76,000.

Spot silver fell 1.8 per cent to $23.55 per ounce.