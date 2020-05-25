Govt ask RBI to remove sugar from negative list as virus hits consumption

In the backdrop of drastic fall in sugar consumption owing to the Covid-19 and accumulation of farmers’ arrears, the central government has advised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to remove the beleaguered sugar sector from its negative list.

This would pave the way for the infusion of fresh liquidity and working capital in the sugar mills by way of enhanced cash credit limit (CCL), facilitating speedy settlement of arrears.

Last month, UP sugar industry and sugarcane development principal secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy had written to the union financial services secretary and the RBI highlighting the challenges facing the industry owing to and the impact on sugar demand, supply, storage space, exhaustion of the CCL etc.

Another letter was written to the Centre by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited claiming the sugar sales had dipped considerably owing to the “lockdown” of the cold drink/beverage industry, ice cream sector and the sweet mart/’halwai’ shops as a result of the pandemic, and thereby disturbing the daily/monthly cash inflows of mills.

Now, Vivek Shukla, director, sugar policy, in the department of food and public distribution in the union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has written to the ministry of finance to consider the stand of the UP government and the Maharashtra mills, and to request the RBI for removing mills from the negative list, “which will ease the working capital under prevailing conditions/restrictions.”

The domestic sugar consumption has already gone down by nearly a million tonnes (MT), while the industry is simultaneously facing headwinds in the segment of fuel-grade ethanol owing to the crash in the demand of petroleum products due to

The cane farmers’ outstanding on the sugar mills in UP, the country’s top sugar producer, has touched Rs 15,000 crore even as the crushing is still underway by a few factories in the state.

Meanwhile, K M Sugar Mills chairman L K Jhunjhunwala observed that the removal from the RBI negative list would provide relief to the sector, yet any long term benefit would only accrue with regular sugar demand and exports. “This move will certainly help in the settlement of arrears, but sugar sales generate real income for mills and provide long term solutions to the problem,” he told Business Standard today.

“The removal of the sugar sector from the RBI negative list will improve the financial standing of the mills, which will translate into an early payment to the farmers,” he said.

In his letter, he had mentioned after the RBI put the sugar sector in the negative list owing to the sharp fluctuations in the sugar market dynamics and prices in the recent years, the bankers had been rather reluctant of allowing millers avail of their CCL facility or rejecting their loan applications citing tough regulatory norms.

Besides, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) had written to the Centre seeking relief for the sector, including infusion of liquidity to tide over the crisis borne out of the fall in sugar offtake.