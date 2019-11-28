Granules India hits fresh 52-wk high on reports of PE firms eyeing stake

Shares of climbed 6 per cent in Thursday's early morning trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 135.85 on the BSE on report that private equities (PE) are eyeing controlling stake in the pharmaceutical company.

The stock of one of the largest contract research & manufacturing companies in the country surpassed its previous high of Rs 134 touched on November 20.

“The Blackstone Group, KKR & Co, Apax Partners, Advent International and Bain Capital are among the leading global PE companies engaged in early-stage discussions to acquire Granules India,” a report by The Economic Times said.

The Chigurupati family -- the founding promoter family which holds 43 per cent stake in Granules -- has roped in Kotak Mahindra Capital for the sale, the report said, quoting "top industry sources".

In March 2019, the promoters of had sold 50 lakh shares to a group of reputed investors in a block deal on the stock exchanges, to mobilize about Rs 50 crore.

“The funds raised through transaction will be used to reduce promoter leverage and which will subsequently bring down the promoters pledged position to around 30 per cent from current level of 54 per cent,” said on March 8, 2019.

As on September 2019, the promoter’s pledged position stood at around 37 per cent, the company's shareholding pattern data shows.

At the bourses, Granules India has outperformed the market by surging 40 per cent from its recent low of Rs 97 touched on October 15, 2019 on strong earnings. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.5 per cent during the same period.