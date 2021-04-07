Graphite electrode makers extend rally; HEG surges 32% in two days

-
ALSO READ
Graphite electrode makers in focus; Graphite India, HEG rally up to 10%
Graphite India and HEG gain on hopes of demand revival, lower input costs
Steel stocks in focus; JSW Steel hits 52-week high, Tata Steel surges 5%
Steel Authority of India hits 52-week high; stock zooms 55% in one month
Steel stocks extend rally; JSW Steel, Tata Steel hit fresh 52-week highs
-
Shares of graphite electrode makers -- Graphite India and HEG -- continued their northward movement in Wednesday's session on strong growth outlook as the pick-up in steel production globally is expected to drive demand for electrodes in near term.
Among individual stocks, HEG hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,023, up 11 per cent on the BSE. The stock has surged 32 per cent in the past two trading days. Shares of Graphite India too hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 620, up 6 per cent, having gained 15 per cent in the last two sessions.
In the past three months, HEG (up 104 per cent) and Graphite India (up 91 per cent) have outperformed the market as analysts estimated the demand to revive, aided by higher steel production and reduced inventory levels. The Chinese economy has seen a sustained and robust rebound from the pandemic-driven slump. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up nearly 3 per cent during the period.
During the October-December quarter (Q3FY21), the overall recovery in steel production led to a small pickup in graphite electrodes (GE) demand. Going forward, steel industry production growth trend is likely to continue with a healthy recovery in major steel-consuming industries like construction and automobiles. The excess inventories of GE have been liquidated and now steel companies are working at normal inventory levels.
"The increase in steel production and normalisation of electrode inventory levels have resulted in an increase of electrodes demand thus increasing our capacity utilisation levels. We expect electrode prices to start firming up from next quarter," the management of HEG said.
According to Graphite India management, the steel industry production growth trend is expected to continue with the strong recovery in the major steel-consuming industries. The domestic steel industry is also poised to grow with the recent announcement of increased government spending on Indian infrastructure, it added.
"The combination of these factors will hopefully drive the demand for steel and electrodes in the near term. The electrode pricing has started to stabilize and we look forward to a positive recovery in the coming quarters. The impact of these developments is expected to be visible in future financial performance with a lag of normal business cycle," the management said while announcing Q3FY21 results on February 11.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU