Green bond sub-component issuance will reach $300 bn this year: Moody's

Delinquencies in banks’ retail green, social and sustainability bond issuances will continue to be in the spotlight and hit a record of $400 billion in 2020, up 24 per cent from its previous high of $323 billion in 2019, says Moody’s Investor Service. The heightened focus on climate action by governments and the financial sector will drive further growth and innovation.

According to Moody’s Investor Service, the green bond sub-component issuance will reach $300 billion this year, up from $258 billion (in 2019). Social and sustainability bond issuances will reach $25 ...