Greenpanel hits new high on capex plan; stock zooms 160% in 3 months

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Group stocks under pressure; Indiabulls Housing tanks 14%
Affle, IndiaMART InterMESH hit new highs; zoom up to 470% from issue price
Future Retail hits 10% lower circuit after rallying 38% in 3 sessions
Finolex Industries surges 9% on healthy September quarter numbers
Godrej Ind dips 3% after block deal, trades lower for third straight day
-
Shares of Greenpanel Industries were locked in the 5 per cent upper limit band at Rs 128, also their new high, on the BSE in Thursday's session after the company's board approved capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 55 crore at its medium-density fibreboard (MDF) plants for better productivity and cost-efficiency.
"The board approved the capital expenditure at its MDF plants situated at Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) for better productivity and cost-efficiency," Greenpanel said in a BSE filing. READ HERE
The company said it will spend Rs 29 crore for installation of mat heating system and Rs 26 crore on the installation of a wax emulsion system. The capital expenditure shall be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debts, it added.
In the past three months, the stock has rallied 160 per cent as compared to a 25-per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The company said its business has improved considerably in the July-September quarter (Q2FY2021). MDF volumes have grown by 31.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and operating margins have improved by 220 basis points (bps) to 21.8 per cent. The company had a small volume de-growth of 4 per cent in plywood segment, however, operating margins have increased by 430 bps to 16.4 per cent.
Overall EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins were up by 320 bps YoY at 20.5 per cent due to wastage reduction and cost optimisation in both plywood and MDF segments.
The management is hopeful that the government's focus on reduction in cost of finance for the rural and economically weak Indians could benefit the company as a decline in the cost of home financing can strengthen the offtake of the company's products.
"Our emphasis on widening the distribution reaches and focus on small towns and cities is yielding results both on volumes and reduction in working capital investment. We are optimistic on sustainable growth in future quarters," said Shobhan Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Greenpanel Industries, while announcing Q2FY21 results on October 30.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU