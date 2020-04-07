Growth in domestic market likely to provide booster dose for pharma stocks

The BSE Healthcare index turned out to be the biggest gainer among sectoral indices, gaining about 8 per cent in trade on Tuesday. In addition to the market rally, analysts believe it will be among the few sectors to post strong growth in the March quarter. In addition to domestic demand, there could be more export orders, not just for Covid-19-related drugs, but also for other formulations.

The sector, once considered a safe bet, has been trailing the for four years in a row. In CY2019, for example, while the benchmarks delivered 12 per cent returns, the sector was down over 3 per cent, a difference of 20 percentage points.

Since the start of 2020, however, things are beginning to look better for the sector. A recovery in domestic sales growth, the stability of revenues (in contrast to the sharp price erosion earlier) in key developed markets, a depreciating rupee, and attractive valuations are expected to help the sector outperform its peers. Some of the gains are reflected in the BSE Healthcare index which has fallen by just under a percent over the last month as against the benchmarks which have witnessed a dip of 17 per cent.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Tracking the coronavirus footprint across the world

Analysts at CLSA believe that the sector’s earnings are relatively secure in a market rife with the fears of a slowdown. It is the only sector where brokerages are revising their earnings estimates for the coming year upwards, while other sectors are experiencing sharp downgrades.

The key trigger for the sector is the trajectory in the domestic market which has been growing upwards of 10 per cent on the back of an uptick in pricing and healthy volumes. Growth has been led by both, the acute as well as the chronic segments. CLSA believes the market has strong industry growth drivers — a rising penetration of medicines, increasing affordability, and a growing incidence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, cardiac, and oncology therapies.

After two months of single-digit growth, the sector posted a growth of 12 per cent led largely by price hikes. Analysts expect the current double-digit growth rates to sustain, which will help boost the top line of the pharma companies as well as their domestic operating profit margins. While multinational companies get almost all their revenues from the Indian market, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cipla, and Cadila get about 40 per cent of sales and over half of their earnings from domestic operations.

In the US market, analysts expect steady profitability in the next couple of quarters. Antique Stock Broking’s Kunal Randeria is positive on the US market with drug shortages there, near their five-year highs. Further, he adds that India is relatively better placed to scale up due to the lower outbreak of COVID-19. This will help companies supply more to the US and the European Union as compared to peers in other countries. He also highlights that if shortages increase some plants, which are under Warning Letters, could see exemptions for certain products.



ALSO READ: To fight Covid-19, India will need 15 mn PPEs, 50,000 ventilators by June

Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration exempted Ipca Laboratories by temporarily lifting the import alert on one of its plants. The unit makes chloroquine intermediate and hydroxychloroquine sulphate which are used as antimalarials and are expected to be used in treating Covid-19.

The brokerage believes that in this environment, companies that have a strong domestic franchise and a growing US business with pipeline visibility are unlikely to disappoint on the earnings front. Given the 15 per cent fall in the pharma index since the start of the year, valuations have turned attractive. Most are available at valuations which are lower than five-year averages. Antique highlights and Dr Reddy’s in the large-caps and Alkem in the mid-cap space as its top picks while CLSA prefers Sun Pharma, Cipla, Cadila and Abbott India in that order.