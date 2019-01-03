Growth in studded jewellery, watch, eyewear segments to aid Titan's margins

The stock of Titan Company (Titan) delivered about 9 per cent returns in the last year, underperforming the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index, which was up 11 per cent. However, given the increase in traction expected from its key jewellery business, analysts foresee a 16-17 per cent upside in the stock over the next year.

Analysts estimate Titan’s jewellery business, which contributed over 80 per cent to its revenue during April-September 2018, to grow 18-20 per cent annually over FY18-21. The firm’s increased focus on wedding jewellery will drive ...