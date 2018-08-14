Growth worries ahead for Cadila Healthcare after Q1 estimate miss

Cadila Healthcare saw its stock price tumble 5.83 per cent on Monday post its June quarter performance, which fell short of expectations. Pricing pressures in the US market led to lower-than-expected growth, both in the US as well as for its consolidated business.

US sales, which contribute about 44 per cent to revenues, grew 27 per cent year-on-year against expectations of about 70 per cent, according to estimates of Motilal Oswal Securities. The company has been a beneficiary of product approval for new launches after resolving issues with the USFDA. Further, it has benefitted ...