GSK Pharma surges 11%, hits 52-week high on improved outlook

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
-
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) hit a fresh 52-week high at Rs 1,797, on ralling 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on improved business outlook. The stock of the drug maker has surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,766 touched on July 27, 2021. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,925 on March 31, 2016.
In the past one month, GSK Pharma has outperformed the market by surging 22 per cent, after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4 per cent.
In Q2FY22, the company’s standalone profit before tax or PBT (before exceptional) grew 42 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 271 crore from Rs 191 crore in a year ago quarter. Revenue grew 13 per cent YoY at Rs 992 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin improved 430 basis point to 27.62 per cent from 23.32 per cent in Q2FY21.
The management expects this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year driving the company towards the better end of a meaningful performance improvement.
As the acute market showed signs of recovery, the company’s established brands grew in their respective therapeutic portfolios. Augmentin and Calpol regained their place amongst the top five brands in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market (1PM). “Our promoted portfolio also gained market share, while products from our innovation and specialty pipeline continued to make inroads to serve more patients,” the management said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU