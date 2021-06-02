Gujarat Gas surges 7%, nears 52-week high on strong Q4 results

Shares of Company surged 7 per cent to Rs 576.60 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March (Q4FY21). The stock of the integrated oil & gas firm was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 580, touched on April 9, 2021.

In Q4FY21, the company’s revenue increased 28.6 per cent year on year to Rs 3,429 crore as sales volume jumped 22 per cent YoY to 12.1 mmscmd. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 42.3 per cent YoY to Rs 350 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 29.9 per cent YoY at Rs 554 crore on account of better operating leverage.

The company's gas sales volume has shown a robust growth trajectory during the quarter under review. The company's average gas sales volume for the quarter was at 12.13 mmscmd, up by 22 per cent compared to corresponding quarter previous year. ln the industrial and CNG category, the gas sales volume grew by 24 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively compared to corresponding quarter previous year, and 5 per cent and 11 per cent respectively compared to the previous quarter.

The management said the restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak of recent Covid-19 wave had an impact in the natural gas demand mainly from CNG, industrial and commercial categories. As restrictions are being lifted gradually in many of company's operating areas, natural gas demand is likely to improve. The company's gas sales volume till date in the FY22 stands close to 10 mmscmd as against average gas sales of 9.39 mmscmd in FY21, the management said.

According to ICICI Securities, a faster recovery in sales volume will be important for the company in the near term. In the medium term, maintaining balance between volumes and margins will be keys to the company's performance, the brokerage firm said in a note.

At 10:21 am, the stock was up 5 per cent to Rs 569 on the BSE, as compared to 0.68 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 8.12 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.