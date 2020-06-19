BHEL, BPCL: 42 of 57 stocks in BSE PSU index set to rise, shows MACD

The PSU stocks have seen a decent surge in the last couple of sessions. The S&P BSE PSU index shows stability above the 50-day moving average (DMA) as per the daily chart. With the support staying strong at 4,600 levels, the index stocks have started showing strong positive bias.

The S&P BSE PSU index consists of 57 stocks. Out of these, 42 are exhibiting positive momentum with upward strength as per the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This indicator shows the bullish and bearish dimension on the positive crossover / negative crossover and the relevance of the zero line. ...