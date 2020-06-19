JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Kaya, Alok Textiles, Birla Tyres and 35 others rally over 100% in 1 month
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

BHEL, BPCL: 42 of 57 stocks in BSE PSU index set to rise, shows MACD

Out of these 42 stocks, 28 stocks have not seen any negative crossover above the zero line and are trending upward with price witnessing buying at corrective moves.

Topics
PSU shares | PSU opportunity | stocks technical analysis

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The PSU stocks have seen a decent surge in the last couple of sessions. The S&P BSE PSU index shows stability above the 50-day moving average (DMA) as per the daily chart. With the support staying strong at 4,600 levels, the index stocks have started showing strong positive bias.

The S&P BSE PSU index consists of 57 stocks. Out of these, 42 are exhibiting positive momentum with upward strength as per the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This indicator shows the bullish and bearish dimension on the positive crossover / negative crossover and the relevance of the zero line. ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU