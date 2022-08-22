Gurudakshina? DMart's Damani likely to manage Jhunjhunwala's trust

-
ALSO READ
Radhakishan Damani to be the main trustee of Jhunjhunwala's investments
Should you buy, sell, hold Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks?
Damani eyes partners for Ambuja Cements buy; may invest up to Rs 10,000 cr
Before his death, Jhunjhunwala & family became Akasa's biggest shareholders
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's biggest portfolio gains came after the age of 55
-
Radhakishan Damani, the promoter of DMart retail chain, is likely to head the trust that will manage the estate of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, as per a report by Moneycontrol.com.
Damani is the promoter of Avenue Supermarts, which has a market cap of Rs 2.75 trillion and runs the successful value retail chain. The investor-turned entrepreneur was Jhunjhunwala's mentor when he started his investment journey in 1985. Jhunjhunwala often credited his father and Damani for his success.
Besides Damani, other trustees would include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, the report added. All three were very close to the ace investor, who died on August 14. Jhunjhunwala has holding over more than Rs 30,000 crore in close to three-dozen listed firms. He also had investments in several unlisted firms, such as Akasa Air, India’s newest airline.
Jhunjhunwala used to undertake most of his investments through his private equity investment and asset management firm, Rare Enterprises, which is managed by his two trusted partners Utpal Seth and Amit Goela. Both of them will continue to be at the helm of affairs at Rare.
Seth didn’t respond to texts sent by Business Standard.
Market observers say it is business as usual at Rare Enterprises, however, the firm has reduced its trading activity and is largely focusing on long-term investing and portfolio allocation. When market opened after long Independence Day weekend, Rare had picked up a large stake in appliance maker Singer India
As per reports, Jhunjhunwala had planned his will in advance amid deteriorating health. The ace investor is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons, and a daughter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU