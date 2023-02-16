JUST IN
IT shares in focus; TCS hits 9-mth high; Tech Mahindra surges 11% in 2 days
Half of Nifty 50 stocks yet to reclaim Budget peaks, breadth stays fragile

Selective stocks like Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Divi's Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp and State Bank of India, the technical charts are reflecting clear weakness.

SBI stock | ICICI Bank  | UPL

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Bulls and bears
Market breadth looks weak

Despite the benchmark index, Nifty 50 succeeds in conquering the Budget 2023 high on Wednesday; nearly half of its constituents failed to reach their respective peaks. In total, 23 stocks out of 50 have lagged in recouping their budget day highs.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 11:43 IST

