Happiest Minds Technologies to make its stock market debut on Thursday

IT services firm Technologies, which concluded its initial public offering last week on a remarkable note, will make stock market debut on Thursday.

The Rs 702-crore initial public offering of Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share.

The Bengaluru-based company's shares will list on BSE and NSE.

ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers for the offer.

