Harami Black and three Black Crows in Nifty F&O stocks. Can you spot them?

Harami Black and Black Crow are the two major candlestick patterns that can show a reversal in a trend with a fair degree of conviction. With Nifty 50 correcting over 150 points, or 1.25 per cent, on Monday, it has become difficult to list stocks for that are safe-haven trades or even risky bets. Traders can use the two above-mentioned patterns to acertain the stocks where such trend is visible.

Harami Black: The pattern is usually looked as trend reversal in a negative sentiment. A sustained candlestick pattern here may even suggest that the stock good to enter a long position. A bullish ...