Harsha Engineers IPO to open Sep 14, price band Rs 314-330 a share

Ahmedabad-based Harsha Engineers International’s IPO will remain open for subscription between September 14 and September 16. The company has set a price band of Rs 314-330 per share for the IPO.
The issue consists of a fresh fund raise of Rs 455 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 300 crore.
The company is eyeing a valuation of Rs 3,000 crore in the IPO.
Harsha Engineers is a manufacturer of brass, steel and polyamide cages and stamped components. It has production facilities in India, China and Romania.
