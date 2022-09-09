Harsha Engineers IPO to open Sep 14, price band Rs 314-330 a share

Ahmedabad-based Harsha Engineers International’s will remain open for subscription between September 14 and September 16. The company has set a price band of Rs 314-330 per share for the .

The issue consists of a fresh fund raise of Rs 455 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 300 crore.

The company is eyeing a valuation of Rs 3,000 crore in the .

Harsha Engineers is a manufacturer of brass, steel and polyamide cages and stamped components. It has production facilities in India, China and Romania.