Hathway Cable gains 3% as Reliance Industries launches Rs 442-crore OFS

-
ALSO READ
RIL to pare stake in Hathway Cable; to launch Rs 442-crore OFS on April 26
Reliance Industries stock dips 6% post Q3; analysts see up to 21% upside
RIL's revamp paves way for O2C stake sale, next leg of growth: Analysts
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Reliance Industries net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 13,101 crore in Q3
-
Shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom advanced 3.4 per cent to Rs 22.4 apiece on the BSE on Monday as promoter group Reliance Industries launched an offer for sale (OFS) to pare stake in the DTH firm. At 10:53 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 22 per share on the BSE, up 2 per cent, as against a 1 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.2 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE till the time of writing of this report.
The OFS is open for non-retail investors today while the same will open for retail investors on Tuesday, April 27.
As per the disclosure by Hathway, RIL intended to launch the OFS worth Rs 442-crore to offload 205.44 million shares, or an 11.61 per cent stake, at a floor price of Rs 21.50. Promoter group firms that will sell shares include Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings. According to the latest shareholding pattern, Promoters held 86.61 per cent and post this transaction, the holding will come down to 75 per cent.
"The share sale by these firms is aimed at achieving minimum public holding in Hathway in accordance with the norms set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)," it said in an exchange filing. Sebi rules prescribe that promoters cannot hold more than 75 per cent in a company. READ HERE
The OFS comes soon after RIL decided against going ahead with the merger of Hathway, Den Networks and TV18 Broadcast into Network18, a year after announcing the transaction. A delay in implementation was among the reasons for the cancellation of the merger.
RIL has been slowly bringing down its stake in Hathway, trimming its shareholding from 94.09 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to 86.61 per cent in the three months ended March 31, 2021. Hathway was acquired in October 2018 by Reliance.
This is the second OFS by Reliance Industries in Hathway Datacom. Last month, Jio Content Distribution Holdings Pvt., Jio Internet Distribution Holdings Pvt. and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings Pvt., promoter of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd sold 338 million shares, or a 19.1 per cent stake aggregating to Rs 853.45 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU