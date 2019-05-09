HCL Tech, Titan, Asian Paints, ZEEL, Hindalco among top stocks to watch

At 08:38 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 29.50 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 11,373.50, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.



Here's a look at the top stocks that are expected to trade actively in today's session:

Titan: Tata Group firm Titan Company Wednesday posted a 14.41 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 348.30 crore for the the fourth quarter of 2018-19.



The Noida-based IT company is slated to announce its March quarter results for the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) on Thursday. It is expected to post 2.9 per cent increase on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in revenue at Rs 16,152.7 crore while on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the number is likely to rise by 22.6 per cent, say analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities. In constant currency (CC) terms, the revenue is seen rising 4 per cent QoQ.Catalyst Trusteeship has sold 86,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 342.33 apiece on NSE, bulk deal data showed.

Earnings today: Apart from HCL Tech, around 54 companies are scheduled to unveil their March quarter results today. The list includes names such as Asian Paints, Apollo Tyres, Indian Overseas Bank and PNB Housing Finance.

KEC International: The infrastructure company on Wednesday reported 7.7 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 496 crore during 2018-19 from Rs 460 crore in the year-ago period.

YES Bank: India Ratings on May 8 downgraded YES Bank's long-term ratings to 'IND AA' with negative outlook. The development comes a day after another rating agency Icra lowered the bank's rating.

Alembic Pharma: The company's net profit for the March quarter came in at Rs 107.66 crore, down 25.33 per cent from Rs 144.19 crore in March 2018. EBITDA stood at Rs 153.91 crore in March 2019, down 25.67 per cent from Rs 207.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company on Wednesday reported a 22.4 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 746.04 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Hindalco: Novelis, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, on Wednesday posted a 5.5 per cent decline in net income at $103 million (around Rs 717.64 crore) in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019

Tata Communications: Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications on Wednesday said its losses widened to Rs 198.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, from ₹120.9 crore in the year-ago period.