Crude oil-related stocks, HCL Tech, Wipro and BEML to watch out for today

A host of factors such as crude oil prices, macroeconomic data (GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth), expiry of the futures and options contracts for November series, rupee and trends in global are likely to impact investor sentiment this week.

Asian shares were on a slippery slope on Monday as plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy as investors brace for a crucial meeting between US and Chinese leaders at the end of the week.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may hog the limelight in today's session -

Wipro, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Bajaj Fin: IT major and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones will be dropped from the Sensex, effective December 24. In their places, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance will enter the index.



OMCs, Aviation and paint stocks: Oil prices slumped up to nearly 8 per cent to the lowest in more than a year on Friday, posting the seventh consecutive weekly loss, amid intensifying fears of a supply glut even as major producers consider cutting output. It is likely to impact aviation, oil marketing companies and paint companies.

Science: Drug firm Science on Thursday said its board has approved plans to invest another $15 million in its biotech arm Stelis Biopharma. Strides currently owns 36.25 per cent stake in Stelis.

Infosys: EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of company, has successfully implemented the ProximityPayEdge Digital Payments solution, to provide RCB Bank's customers with a digital wallet for secure contactless payments.

Jet Airways: The airline company's founder chairman Naresh Goyal is likely to rope in Etihad Airways to further invest in its equity in a bid to overcome a looming financial crisis that is currently enveloping his airline, said a report by The Economic Times.

BEML: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced on Saturday that has bagged the contract to supply rolling stock on Metro corridors 2A, 2B and 7 at a cost of Rs 3,015 crore.