HDFC AMC OFS retail portion subscribed 82%, shares up marginally at close

The retail portion of the Rs 2,800-crore offer for sale (OFS) in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has garnered 82.3 per cent subscription. Retail investors—those applying for up to Rs 200,000 ---bid for 987,191 shares as against 1.2 million on offer.

The share sale however, has sailed through as institutional investor portion was oversubscribed. On Wednesday, institutional investors bid for 14.1 million shares as against a total of 12 million shares on offer.





Through the OFS, promoter Standard Life has offloaded 5.64 per cent stake.

Following the stake sale, Standard Life’s stake in the asset manager drops to 21.25 per cent and total promoter declines to 73.97 per cent. is now complaint with the 25 per cent public shareholding norms. Parent HDFC 52.72 per cent stake in The OFS is being handled by Bank of America Securities (BofA).



Shares of HDFC closed at Rs 2,424, up 0.4 per cent on BSE today. The base price for the OFS was set at Rs 2,362 per share, however, most of the bids came in at Rs 2,397, stock exchange data showed.