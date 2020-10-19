HDFC Bank gains 2.5% on improved asset quality in Q2, 18% YoY jump in PAT

shares advanced 2.5 per cent to Rs 1,229 apiece on the BSE on Monday after the bank reported healthy September quarter (Q2FY21) results on Saturday, October 17. The country's largest private lender clocked an 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit on substantial growth in interest earnings and other income.

The lender's net profit stood at Rs 7,513.1 crore during the quarter under review compared to a net profit of Rs 6,344.9 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 (Q2FY20). Sequentially, it had posted a net profit of Rs 6,658.6 crore in first quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21).

While PAT was mildly lower than the estimate given by Prabhudas Lilladher, that had pegged the profit at Rs 7,587.3 crore, improving 19.6 per cent YoY, it was better than expectations of Emkay Global, that had estimated the profit at Rs 7,314.7 crore. CLICK HERE TO READ ANALYSTS EXPECTATIONS

The net interest income (NII), too, came in-line with Street expectation, up 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 15,774.4 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 13,515 crore in Q2FY20.

" has delivered strong growth amid a challenging macro environment, and business momentum is swiftly moving toward pre-COVID levels. Furthermore, the bank's operating performance remains steady, aided by healthy revenue growth and controlled opex," noted analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a post result update. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,400, implying an upside of 16.7 per cent.

That apart, the lender clocked stellar improvement in asset quality. The gross NPAs declined to 1.08 per cent in Q2FY21, from 1.38 per cent in Q2 FY20. The GNPAs were at 1.36 per cent at end of Q1FY21. The net NPAs, on the other hand, were at 0.17 per cent in September 2020, down from 0.42 per cent in September 2019. Its net NPAs were at 0.33 per cent in June 2020 (Q1FY21).

"A strong commentary on business momentum (closer to pre-Covid and likely to surpass soon) and solid performance on asset quality imply that has a sizeable lead as compared to all banks. Strong operating profits gives adequate cushion to manage stress, a risk that still remains," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.



"We maintain ADD rating with Fair Value at Rs1,300. At our FV, we value the bank at 3X book and 20X September 2022E EPS for RoEs at 15% levels. Our broad thesis has been to have a higher preference for the large caps in financials given the loan mix that has a higher share of salaried segment, strong liability franchise and better operating profits to deal with the post-Covid stress. We don’t see a reason to shift from this thesis today and valuations are not still expensive in these banks, including HDFC Bank. The risk remains if there is a slowdown from 4QFY21 and a prolonged slowdown in FY2022 as it would result in a re-emergence of risk," the brokerage added.

At 9:43 am, the stock was ruling 1 per cent higher at Rs 1,212 on the BSE, as against 0.82 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 5.3 million shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.