JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MSTC Initial Public Offering subscribed 5% on Day 1, offer open till Friday
Business Standard

HDFC Life OFS retail investor portion garners 84% subscription

Retail investors bid for 8.4 million shares as against 10 million on offer, data from the exchanges showed

BS Reporter 

HDFC Life to raise exposure to capital goods stocks on govt infra push

The retail investor portion of HDFC Life Insurance Company’s offer for sale (OFS) garnered 84 per cent subscription. Retail investors bid for 8.4 million shares as against 10 million on offer, data from the exchanges showed. A day earlier, the institutional investor portion of the OFS was subscribed more than two times.


The unsubscr­ib­ed shares in the retail segme­nt will be allotted to institution­al investors. Through the OFS, UK’s Standard Life has divested its 4.93 per cent stake to raise about Rs 3,600 crore. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the investment banker for share sale.

After the sale, Standard Life’s shareholding is 24.27 per cent. Shares of HDFC Life fell 1.43 per cent to end at Rs 366 on Wednesday.
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 01:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements