HDFC MF gets Sebi go-ahead for IPO after nearly two months on backburner

has obtained a go-ahead to launch its (IPO), two investment bankers handling the issue said.



“Sebi has issued final observation on the offer document. The company will have to respond to the market regulator,” said an investment banker, adding that the asset manager is looking to launch its IPO in the second or third week of July.



couldn’t be immediately reached for a confirmation.



The processing status of draft offer documents filed with Sebi, uploaded on June 22, featured names of 26 companies that are awaiting approval. The list didn't include the name of



Among the companies awaiting a nod for their IPO include Lodha Developers, Mazagon Dock and Srei Equipment Finance. As per Sebi’s website, the IPO of Lodha Developers, country’s leading real estate company, has been “kept in abeyance for examination of past violations.”



According to an update on Sebi’s website on April 27, HDFC MF’s IPO was kept abeyance for past violations.



“Sebi needed clarity on some issues, which were provided to them,” said a banker.



Nomura, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, and are the investment banks handling HDFC MF’s IPO.



HDFC MF’s IPO will be the second by a domestic asset manager after Reliance Nippon MF. HDFC MF’s offering will be entirely an offer for sale by promoter HDFC and UK’s Standard Life, who currently hold 57 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. In the IPO, HDFC is selling 4 per cent and is offloading 8 per cent stake. The IPO size is expected between Rs 35 billion and Rs 38 billion. The maiden offering could value the asset manager at Rs 307 billion.



currently manages assets worth over Rs 3 trillion making it the second-biggest fund house in the country after MF.