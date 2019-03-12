HDFC Standard Life, Jet Airways, Corporation Bank among top stocks to track

-
ALSO READ
Realty stocks, Mindtree and Jet Airways top stocks to watch out for
Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Jet Airways among top stocks to track today
YES Bank, Jet Airways and ADAG stocks may hog the limelight today
SBI, Jet Airways and GMR Infra top stocks to track today
Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Aurobindo Pharma may hog the limelight today
-
Firm global cues and Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate a positive opening for the domestic stocks on Tuesday. At 07:30 am, the Nifty futures on SGX were trading 51.50 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 11,264.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
Jet Airways: Founder-Chairman Naresh Goyal sought Rs 750 crore from Etihad yesterday when the Etihad board discussed bank-led resolution plan for the airline. Also, Jet Airways has informed the exchanges that it has defaulted on part payment of a foreign loan due to liquidity constraints.
HDFC Standard Life: Standard Life Mauritius Holdings, the JV partner in HDFC Life Insurance, is planning to sell 4.93 per cent stake in the life insurance firm at a floor price of Rs 357.50 per equity share, according to news reports.
TVS Motor: The company has announced its second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (140 per cent).
Siemens: According to news reports, German engineering conglomerate Siemens’ financing arm has signed a pact with Greenko group to acquire 46 per cent stake in its 200 MW-Poovani wind power project.
NHPC: According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has planned a capex of Rs 3,800 crore for financial year 2020 and to bid for JAL Power in NCLT.
Corporation Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for deficiency in regulatory compliance.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU