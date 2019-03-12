HDFC Standard Life, Jet Airways, Corporation Bank among top stocks to track

Firm global cues and Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate a positive opening for the domestic stocks on Tuesday. At 07:30 am, the Nifty futures on SGX were trading 51.50 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 11,264.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Jet Airways: Founder-Chairman Naresh Goyal sought Rs 750 crore from Etihad yesterday when the Etihad board discussed bank-led resolution plan for the airline. Also, Jet Airways has informed the exchanges that it has defaulted on part payment of a foreign loan due to liquidity constraints.

HDFC Standard Life: Standard Life Mauritius Holdings, the JV partner in HDFC Life Insurance, is planning to sell 4.93 per cent stake in the life insurance firm at a floor price of Rs 357.50 per equity share, according to news reports.

TVS Motor: The company has announced its second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (140 per cent).

Siemens: According to news reports, German engineering conglomerate Siemens’ financing arm has signed a pact with Greenko group to acquire 46 per cent stake in its 200 MW-Poovani wind power project.

NHPC: According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has planned a capex of Rs 3,800 crore for financial year 2020 and to bid for JAL Power in NCLT.

Corporation Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for deficiency in regulatory compliance.