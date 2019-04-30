HEG, Graphite India, IDBI Bank, MRF, Rallis India hit 52-week lows

-
IFCI, Navkar Corporation, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Shipping Corporation of India, TVS Srichakra Tyres, DB Realty and VST Tillers Tractors were among notable shares that too hit their 52-week lows today.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp hit their 52-week low of Rs 2,510, down 4 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin contracted 240 basis points (bps) at 13.6 per cent for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4FY19).
While the management expects near-term prospect of the domestic two-wheeler market to remain challenging, the festive season is expected to brighten the sentiment and revive growth in the second half of FY'20.
Eveready Industries was locked in lower circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 117, after rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) downgraded the company's long-term credit rating with negative outlook.
“The downgrade reflects the company's continued high net leverage and weakened liquidity amid continuous financial support extended to group companies and delayed asset monetisation. The negative rating watch reflects delays in deleveraging which could further impact the company’s credit metrics and liquidity,” Ind-Ra said on April 25, in a statement.
Tyre manufacturer, MRF, too hit 52-week low of Rs 53,582, down 1.5 per cent, falling 11 per cent in the past three weeks, ahead of Q4FY19 results on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
For the October-December quarter (Q3FY19), MRF had reported 483 bps contractions in Ebitda margin at 13.7 per cent from 18.5 per cent in year-ago quarter. The company’s net profit was down 18 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 279 crore, while revenue grew 6 per cent at Rs 4,034 crore in Q3FY19 over previous year quarter.
The replacement demand for tyres has softened since November 2018 due to tight liquidity conditions.
Graphite electrode manufacturers HEG and Graphite India, both, were down 6 per cent each at Rs 1,605 and Rs 383, respectively. Thus far in the calendar year 2019, HEG has tanked 57 per cent, while Graphite India has slipped 49 per cent on selling by institutional investors. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.5 per cent during the period.
Institutional investors have reduced their stake in HEG by 3.28 percentage points to 15.29 per cent in March quarter. They held 18.57 per cent stake in the company at the end of December quarter. In Graphite India, share of institutional investors declined by 1.86 percentage points to 14.81 per cent from 16.67 per cent, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Furthermore, Rallis India hit 52-week low of Rs 146, down 3 per cent, extending its Friday’s 4 per cent fall, after it reported a sharp 93 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.35 crore in Q4FY19. The agrochemicals company had profit of Rs 19.58 crore during the same quarter last year.
The consolidated revenue was down 8 per cent at Rs 340 crore on YoY basis. Domestic business declined by around 25 per cent in Q4 due to large inventory pile up in the industry and low pest infestation.
