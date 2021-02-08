Here are the top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY HIND UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,269.50 | Target: Rs 2,450-2,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,170

The stock has corrected well from the peak made near 2,445 and has shown signs of bottoming out near 2,220 level with a momentum pick up expected going-forward. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal near the oversold zone to signal a buy and is well placed for an upward move. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2,420-2,450, keeping the stop loss of 2,170.

BUY | CMP: Rs 580.70 | Target: Rs 650-670 | Stop Loss: Rs 550

The stock has recently given a decent correction from the peak of 661 and has taken support near the 200-DMA level of 568 and also has the trend-line support base.

The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for the target of 650-670, keeping the stop loss of 550.