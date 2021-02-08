Here are the top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

-
ALSO READ
Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Hindustan Unilever hits over 3-month low; stock falls 12% in 2 months
HUL, ITC, Tata Consumer: FMCG sector on verge of breakout; stay invested
Here's what makes Vaishali Parekh bullish on Bank of India, United Spirits
-
BUY HIND UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,269.50 | Target: Rs 2,450-2,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,170
The stock has corrected well from the peak made near 2,445 and has shown signs of bottoming out near 2,220 level with a momentum pick up expected going-forward. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal near the oversold zone to signal a buy and is well placed for an upward move. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2,420-2,450, keeping the stop loss of 2,170.
BUY UNITED SPIRITS | CMP: Rs 580.70 | Target: Rs 650-670 | Stop Loss: Rs 550
The stock has recently given a decent correction from the peak of 661 and has taken support near the 200-DMA level of 568 and also has the trend-line support base.
The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for the target of 650-670, keeping the stop loss of 550. ==============================Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU