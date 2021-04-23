JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly F & O

MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely amid weak global cues; HCL Tech Q4 nos today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on DLF by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

The short-term trend of the stock turned positive as stock price closed above its 5-day EMA, first time after 07-April 2021

Topics
Derivative trading | Market technicals | DLF

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

The firm is working on a few new projects in both the commercial and residential segments
The stock price reversed northwards after taking support at 200-day EMA

Bull spread Strategy on DLF

Buy DLF APRIL 245 CALL at Rs 8.10 & simultaneously sell 255 CALL at Rs 3.8

Lot Size 3300

Cost of the strategy Rs 4.3 (Rs 14190 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 18810 If DLF closes at or above 255 on 29 April expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 249.3

Rationale:

We have seen first sign of Long build up in the DLF Futures on Thursday where we have seen 5%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 5 per cent.

The stock price reversed northwards after taking support at 200-day EMA

The short-term trend of the stock turned positive as stock price closed above its 5-day EMA, first time after 07-April 2021

Oscillators like RSI is showing probable trend reversal

========================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 23 2021. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.