Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on ICICI Bank by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC Q2 net profit tanks 28% YoY to Rs 2,870 crore, beats Street estimates
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
-
Bull spread Strategy on ICICI BANK
Buy ICICI BANK APRIL 580 CALL at Rs 14.6 & simultaneously sell 600 CALL at Rs 7.6
Lot Size: 1,375
Cost of the strategy: Rs 7 (Rs 9625 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 17,875 if ICICI BANK closes at or above 600 on 29 April expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 587
Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the ICICI Bank Futures’ where we have seen 6 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2 per cent
The stock price has given bullish breakout from the downward slopping trendline adjoining the highs of 12-March-2021 and 01-Apr-2021
The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5 and 10-day EMA
Oscillators like RSI and MFI showing strength in the stock
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU