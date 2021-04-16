JUST IN
Stocks picks by Osho Krishan: Buy Adani Enterprises, Godrej Consumer
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on ICICI Bank by HDFC Securities

The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5 and 10-day EMA

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Bull spread Strategy on ICICI BANK

Buy ICICI BANK APRIL 580 CALL at Rs 14.6 & simultaneously sell 600 CALL at Rs 7.6

Lot Size: 1,375

Cost of the strategy: Rs 7 (Rs 9625 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 17,875 if ICICI BANK closes at or above 600 on 29 April expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 587

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the ICICI Bank Futures’ where we have seen 6 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2 per cent

The stock price has given bullish breakout from the downward slopping trendline adjoining the highs of 12-March-2021 and 01-Apr-2021

The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5 and 10-day EMA

Oscillators like RSI and MFI showing strength in the stock

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, April 16 2021. 08:12 IST

