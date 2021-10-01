Here is a derivative strategy on DLF by HDFC Securities

BUY Oct FUT @ Rs 419.70



Stop loss of Rs 409

Target Rs 437

Rationale:



 In the current week, stock broke out from the crucial resistance of 350 and saw added significant gains after that

 Stock has been consolidating for last three trading session

 Realty Index looks very strong on the daily and weekly charts

 Stock has seen long buildup in the current week

 Stock price is also placed above all important moving average parameters

 Indicators and Oscillators are showing bullish signs

We recommend buying October Fut at CMP, for the upside target of Rs 437, keeping stop loss at Rs 409. =====================================

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't have position in any of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.