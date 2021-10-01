JUST IN
Business Standard
Here is a derivative strategy on DLF by HDFC Securities

In the current week, the stock of DLF broke out from the crucial resistance of 350 and saw added significant gains after that

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

DLF
BUY DLF Oct FUT @ Rs 419.70

Stop loss of Rs 409

Target Rs 437

Rationale:

 In the current week, stock broke out from the crucial resistance of 350 and saw added significant gains after that

 Stock has been consolidating for last three trading session

 Realty Index looks very strong on the daily and weekly charts

 Stock has seen long buildup in the current week

 Stock price is also placed above all important moving average parameters

 Indicators and Oscillators are showing bullish signs

We recommend buying DLF October Fut at CMP, for the upside target of Rs 437, keeping stop loss at Rs 409. =====================================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't have position in any of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, October 01 2021. 08:09 IST

