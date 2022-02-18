Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
Plain Vanilla Option Strategy on MARICO
Buy MARICO FEB 505 CALL at Rs 6.65
Stop Loss: Rs 4
Target: Rs 12
Lot Size: 1000
Rationale:
We have seen long build up in the Marico future where we have seen 3 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent
The stock price has broken out from the flag pattern on the daily chart.
The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
RSI oscillator is placed above 50 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC securities. He holds no position in any stock. Views expressed are personal.
