Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Marico
Plain Vanilla Option Strategy on MARICO

Buy MARICO FEB 505 CALL at Rs 6.65

Stop Loss: Rs 4

Target: Rs 12

Lot Size: 1000

Rationale:

We have seen long build up in the Marico future where we have seen 3 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent

The stock price has broken out from the flag pattern on the daily chart.

The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.

RSI oscillator is placed above 50 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend. ==========================================================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC securities. He holds no position in any stock. Views expressed are personal.

First Published: Fri, February 18 2022. 08:28 IST

