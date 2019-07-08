TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Here is how to trade IT stocks ahead of Q1FY20 results

Nifty IT: The index has broken crucial trend-line support of 15,900 on closing basis with RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) suggesting a negative trend. The near-term support comes at 50-weekly moving average (WMA) placed at 15,320 and if breached, then we may see bearish trading signals.

As of now, the market breath seems unfavourable. On the higher side, the index needs to conquer 16,200 levels to gain further ground. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED CHART VIEW Infosys Ltd (INFOSYS): The daily chart shows a the counter to be in a consolidation phase ...