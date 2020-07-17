JUST IN
Outlook & trading strategies for Nickel, crude oil by Tradebulls Securities
Business Standard
Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Cadila Healthcare by HDFC Securities

Long build up is seen in the Cadila Futures' where we have seen 6%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2%

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 07 July

Bull Spread strategy on Cadila

Buy Cadila 370 Call at Rs 12.60 & simultaneously sell 390 call at Rs 6.60

Lot Size: 2,200

Cost of the strategy Rs 6 (Rs 13200 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 30,800 if Cadila closes at or above 390 on Jul expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 376

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Cadila Futures’ where we have seen 6%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2%.

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 07 July

Short term trend of the stock turned positive where stock price closed above its 5 and 20-day SMA

+DI is trading above -DI, Indicating strength in the uptrend
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 08:26 IST

