Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Cadila Healthcare by HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on Cadila

Buy Cadila 370 Call at Rs 12.60 & simultaneously sell 390 call at Rs 6.60



Lot Size: 2,200



Cost of the strategy Rs 6 (Rs 13200 per strategy)



Maximum profit Rs 30,800 if Cadila closes at or above 390 on Jul expiry.



Breakeven Point Rs 376

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Cadila Futures’ where we have seen 6%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2%.



The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 07 July



Short term trend of the stock turned positive where stock price closed above its 5 and 20-day SMA



+DI is trading above -DI, Indicating strength in the uptrend