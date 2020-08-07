Here's a Bull Spread strategy for NMDC by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on NMDC



oBuy 90 CALL at Rs 4 & simultaneously sell 100 Call at Rs 1.30



oLot Size 6700.



oCost of the strategy Rs 2.7 (Rs 18090 per strategy)



oMaximum profit Rs 48910 If closes at or above 100 till August expiry.



oBreakeven Point Rs 92.7

Rationale:

oLong build up is seen in the Futures’ where we have seen 3%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 1.3%.



oStock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest levels since 22-June



oShort term trend turned positive as NMDC has closed above its 5 and 20-day SMA



oOscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock



o+DI is trading above Minus DI on the daily chart, indicating bulls are having an upper hand



===========================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He or HDFC Securities Ltd. does not have any financial interest in the subject company. The analyst, currently, doesn't hold any position in the stocks.