Here's a Bull Spread strategy on Axis Bank by HDFC Securities

Buy 480 CALL at Rs 20.20 & simultaneously sell 510 Call at Rs 9.2

Lot Size: 1,200



Cost of the strategy: Rs 11 (Rs 13,200 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 22,800 If closes at or above 510 on September expiry

Breakeven Point: Rs 491

Rationale:

-- Long build-up is seen in the Futures’ where we have seen 13 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 2 per cent.

-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at one-month high -- highest since July 22

-- Short-term trend of the stock is positive where the stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day Moving averages

-- Oscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock

-- +DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating strength in the uptrend

