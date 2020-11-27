Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Bajaj Auto by HDFC Securities

Bull spread Strategy on

Buy Dec 3,150 Call at Rs 118 & simultaneously sell Dec 3,300 Call at Rs 61

Lot Size: 250.

Cost of the strategy: Rs 57 (Rs 14,250 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 23,250 If closes at or above 3,300 till Dec 31 expiry

Breakeven Point: Rs 3,207

Rationale:

-- Long build-up is seen in the Bajaj Auto Futures’ where we have seen 11 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent

-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at nine-month high

-- Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above all important moving averages

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock

-- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 20, indicating strength in the current uptrend

