Gold prices today at Rs 54,120 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 63,000 a kg
Business Standard
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Long build up is seen in the L&T Futures' till now in the October series where we have seen 23% rise in the Open Interest with Nifty rising by 10%

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Short term trend of the stock has turned positive

Bull spread Strategy on Larsen & Toubro

Buy L&T 940 Call at Rs 17 & simultaneously sell 980 Call at Rs 5

Lot Size 550.

Cost of the strategy Rs 12 (Rs 6600 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 15400 If Larsen closes at or above 980 till 29 October expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 952

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the L&T Futures’ till now in the October series where we have seen 23% rise in the Open Interest with Nifty rising by 10%.

Stock Price broken down on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 04 Sept

Short term trend of the stock has turned positive where it is trading above its 5 and 20-day EMA

RSI and MFI Oscillator is showing strength in the current uptrend

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, October 23 2020. 07:58 IST

